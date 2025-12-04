Rakul Preet Singh on Jackky Bhagnani's financial woes, rumours of banner shutting down: ‘Yes, 2-3 films didn't work’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has come forward to set the record straight on the buzz surrounding her husband Jackky Bhagnani's financial struggles after the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She clarified that the banner is not shutting down, adding that the situation had been blown out of proportion. Rakul recently opened up about her husband Jackky going through a tough phase.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

The actor also noted that financial fluctuations are part and parcel of the film business, taking Amitabh Bachchan’s journey as a producer.

Rakul reflects

Rakul opened up about her husband Jackky’s tough phase when some films from his production banner underperformed at the box office during her appearance on the Humans of Bombay podcast. She also addressed some circulating rumours, clarifying that the production banner didn’t shut down.

Talking about supporting Jackky through the crisis, Rakul said, “You are also part of the business, so you know that today we are in a clickbait culture. You know the reality and what is actually happening, and I have seen that entire phase, so it doesn’t matter. Tomorrow somebody can write something about me and it doesn’t matter because he knows me. Being part of the industry, you have to cut out the noise. You cannot get affected by what people say, because people won’t say the right thing most of the time — we are in a culture where sensational news runs. We have to be honest with one another and shut the noise.”

She continued, “It was a very challenging time for the family and for him. But a lot of things said in the news weren’t even correct. No company is shut. I didn’t even know because I don’t read. I was unbothered because I knew things first-hand. Yes, it’s a fact that two to three films didn’t work, and it was a huge blow that brought a lot of financial loss — but that happens with every producer. It even happened to Amitabh Bachchan at one point. This is all a phase.”

What do we know about Jackky’s financial situation

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was expected to be the biggest hit of 2024, but it ended up becoming the year’s biggest flop. In the aftermath, social media was flooded with reports claiming that Jackky’s production banner, Pooja Entertainment, was facing a financial crunch.

After the release of the film, several crew members accused Pooja Entertainment of not clearing their payments on time. A report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the seven-floor office of the production banner in Mumbai has been sold off to clear off ₹250 crore debt amid the growing financial hassles.

Last year, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment also filed a complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar for siphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.