Rakul Preet Singh slams report that she has no work in Telugu films: 'Help in adjusting more than 6 films'

Rakul Preet Singh has slammed a report claiming that she no work in "Tollywood". She also asked for "help" for team in trying to adjust anymore than six films in a year.

Rakul Preet Singh shared the news item and tweeted Sunday morning, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines." In Telugu, she was last seen in Nithiin's Check and the film failed at the box office.

I wonder when I said this 🙄🤔😂Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that iam doing right now then plz help my team. 😂 🙏🏻😇#anythingforheadlines https://t.co/ACVaTHO4XO — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 20, 2021

The report claimed that Rakul had said in an interview that she is not getting many offers for Telugu films as she is "preoccupied with back-to-back projects in Hindi". Rakul was last seen in Check in 2020 alongside Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier.

Rakul has Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy-drama Doctor G, Ajay Devgn's Mayday, a comedy by Indra Kumar and Ronnie Screwvala-produced Chhatriwali in the pipeline.

Rakul was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson actor with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The film was not received well by the audience or critics. Talking about the film, she had told PTI, ""The emotion in the film is very universal. It's not just about a grandmother and her grandson. It's about people going to a different extent for family. It's about giving importance to your family. I think never before have we understood or realised the importance of family than over the last one year, ever since the pandemic has hit the globe."

She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Yaariyan. She has worked in Hindi films such as Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyaary and Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De.

