Kangana Ranaut says she avoided mother's open heart surgery with yoga: 'Told her give me 2 months'

Ahead of International Day of Yoga, Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on how yoga has helped her parents be fit again. Kangana shared pictures of her parents doing yoga at their home in Mandi, on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut told her fans about how yoga helped cure her mother of multiple health issues. She said she was recommended an open heart surgery by a doctor but Kangana decided to try curing her mother with yoga instead.

"Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time, few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes , thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage," she said.

"I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family, with excessive walking Papa had damaged his knees that time I got an opportunity and converted him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga, he even jogs now, today I can say with proud that biggest gift that I gave to my family is Yoga. A happy family is not something you get automatically you need to work hard for it. Every morning I call them and ask only one question,Yoga kiya!! today they sent these pictures to me from this morning practice in their house in Mandi ( Himachal) How are you investing in your family," she added.

In 2015, Kangana had spoken at length about her love for yoga. "I had lost interest in life. I used to think, ‘what’s the purpose of life?’ Also, around Fashion (2008), since I was doing depressing roles, I started thinking about mortality, and things like ‘why were we born?’ and ‘what will happen to us?’ At that point, my guruji (Surya) introduced me to the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. I started finding strength within myself and my inner voice. I started doing yoga in a big way. I did Raja Yoga, which is a very difficult practice and it requires you to be a celibate. So, I lived a monk’s life for a year or two (smiles). I also did Kundalini Yoga, and studied all its chakras too," Kangana had said.