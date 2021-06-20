Twinkle Khanna shares heartwarming pic of Nitara and Akshay Kumar: 'She learns to stand holding onto him'

Twinkle Khanna marked Father's Day with a black-and-white picture of her husband, actor Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara. The couple also shares a son named Aarav. In the picture, Nitara was seen smearing colour on Akshay's face while the actor held on to a plate full of colours.

Sharing the picture of Akshay Kumar and Nitara, Twinkle Khanna said, "He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Is shielded as she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday."

On the other hand, Akshay shared a picture collage featuring Nitara and Aarav, along with an old photo of his father. He shared the post with the caption, "My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I’ve been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all."





Nitara turned eight years old last September. On the occasion, Akshay had shared a picture with his daughter and said, "As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible."

Twinkle has been sharing pictures of Nitara through the lockdown. Although she has opted to keep the little one's face hidden, she has often talked about Nitara on Instagram. Last month, Twinkle revealed that she received a make-over from Nitara and joked that she 'has no future as a make-up artist!'

The actor-turned-author also called Nitara a superhero for sailing through the lockdown. "The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here," she said, sharing a picture of Nitara posing with a mask.