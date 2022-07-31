Ram Gopal Varma says thinking OTT hurts theatres is 'dumb': Like saying if you get food at home, nobody will go to hotel

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has waded into the debate on OTT vs cinema halls. There has been an argument that the proliferation of streaming platforms and content, particularly post the Covid-19 pandemic, has hurt the business of cinema halls since people no longer want to visit halls. However, in a recent tweet, the filmmaker, also known as RGV, called the argument ‘dumb’ and gave an example of the food and nightclubs industry to illustrate how he feels it’s illogical. Also read: John Abraham says he would not like to be ‘available for ₹299 or 499’ on OTT

Since the pandemic, Hindi films have found it hard to succeed at the box office with very few films even breaking even and even fewer making a profit. Several films have seen their release shift from theatres to OTT as well. Some trade analysts have said this shows that the audience is not willing to go to the theatres now, since it gets its dose of entertainment at home itself.

Ram Gopal Varma's tweet on the OTT vs cinema debate.

Reacting to this, RGV tweeted on Sunday, “The argument about people not coming to theatres because of OTT’s is as dumb as saying ,because you can get food at your home , nobody will come to hotels and restaurants.” While many praised the filmmaker’s argument and said cinemas will never die and will survive this crisis like they have endured earlier crises, others poked holes in this theory. One fan replied, “But there is a catch, you have to make your food here you dont need to make a film, press a button and its ON.”

Others said that the non-performance of Bollywood films is due to the content and not any change in landscape. “Make good films and people will come. As simple as that. I agree with you,” tweeted a fan. There may be some merit to that argument since films from the south have minted money at the box office in the last couple of years. Two films – RRR and KGF: Chapter 2--have made over ₹1200 crore each, while several others have outperformed all Bollywood films.

Ram Gopal Varma’s latest release Ladki, itself, failed to set the cash registers ringing upon its release on July 22. Though it must be noted that the film had a limited release in India and had no star cast or hype around it. It managed to earn ₹80 lakh on its opening day but most of it was from overseas. As per Bollywood Hungama, its domestic collection languished at ₹2 lakh.

