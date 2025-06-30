Ram Kapoor says, ‘my name is not Khan’ when asked if he gets more roles after weight loss; Farah Khan reacts

Actor Ram Kapoor recently drew attention for his impressive weight loss transformation, prompting speculation about whether he used Ozempic. However, the actor clarified that his transformation was achieved naturally. In a recent vlog, Farah Khan visited Ram and Gautami Kapoor’s home along with her cook, Dilip. During their conversation, she asked Ram if he had been receiving more work opportunities since shedding the kilos. Farah Khan visits Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor's house.

As Farah entered Ram and Gautami's house, she asked Dilip if he knew them. When Farah pointed at Ram, Dilip said, "Tiger Shroff". He then went on to call Gautami Deepika Padukone, leaving her excited and happy. Farah was later seen exploring their house and indulging in a fun conversation.

Ram Kapoor reveals if he gets more work after getting slim

Farah praised Ram for losing weight at the age of 50 and asked if he now gets more work since his transformation. To this, Ram replied, "Some people reach a level where they get work because they have nothing more to prove. I am no star, I’ll never be a star, my name is not Khan. Main size main bada hun yaa chota, kaam milta hai. Maine yeh (weight loss) kaam ke liye nahi kiya, career ke liye nahi kiya, apne aap ke liye kiya (Whether I’m big or small in size, I still get work. I didn’t do this (weight loss) for work or for my career, I did it for myself). I promised myself that at the age of 50 I will do it.”

Farah was seen making faces at his ‘I am not a star’ remark. Disagreeing with him, she said, “He is a big star.”

Ram Kapoor's recent web series

Ram is currently seen in Mistry, a Hindi remake of Monk. He plays an ex-Mumbai Police officer who solves the hardest cases led by Mona Singh’s (ACP Sehmat Siddiqui) team, but struggles with severe OCD. Helmed by Rishab Seth and written by Ritviq Joshi and Aarsh Vora, the show also stars Shikha Talsania, Kshitish Date, and Namantar Rajendra, among others, in key roles. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.