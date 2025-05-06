Gautami Kapoor says she wanted to gift sex toy to daughter Sia on her 16th birthday: ‘Why not experiment?’

Gautami Kapoor recalls discussing about gifting sex toy to daughter

Gautami revealed her daughter's reaction when she asked her daughter if she should gift her a sex toy on her sixteenth birthday. She said, "When my daughter turned 16, I was thinking about gifting her a sex toy or a vibrator. When I discussed with her, and she responded, 'Mom, have you lost it?' I told her to think about how many mothers would come and ask their daughters why don't I give you such gifts? Why not experiment?"

She further explained the reason behind it and said, “What my mom didn't do with me, I want to do with my daughter. I want her to experience everything. A lot of women go through life without experiencing the pleasures of it. Why be in that situation? Today, my daughter is 19 and appreciates the fact that I had that thought and respects me for that.”

Gautami and Ram Kapoor's relationship

Gautami met her husband-actor Ram Kapoor on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in 2003 and are now parents to two children, Sia and Aks Kapoor. They are often seen sharing pictures together on social media from their vacations.

Gautami was last seen in the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, which was released in 2024. The fantasy thriller, which also features Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa and Aakash Dixit, is an adaptation of the popular Korean drama Signal. The series is available to watch on ZEE5.