Gautami Kapoor recalls being terrified when a man molested her on bus: 'I was in my school uniform'

Gautami recalls how a man misbehaved with her on a bus

Gautami revealed that she had been travelling in buses since she was in the fifth standard, as her family didn't own a vehicle. She then recalled being molested in the bus when she was in sixth standard and said, "A man put his hand inside my pants from behind. I was very young, so it took me some time to even register what was happening. I was terrified and immediately got off the bus. It took me 15–20 minutes to fully understand the situation. I kept wondering if that man was following me. When I met my mother, I was too scared to tell her. I thought she would scold me and say it was my fault."

Gautami recalls her mother's reaction to it

Gautami further added that she was in her school uniform when the incident happened. She recalled her mother's reaction and said, "When I got home and told my mother, she said, 'Are you crazy? You should've turned around and slapped the man, or held him by his collar.' She told me never to be afraid. If anyone ever does something like that, hold their hand tightly, shout loudly, and never panic. If you feel scared, keep pepper spray with you and use it on their face, or just take off your shoe and hit them. Nothing will happen to you."

About Gautami Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor started her acting career with the television shows Saturday Suspense and Family No.1. Se gained popularity playing the lead role in the show Ghar Ek Mandir and became a household name with her roles in shows Kehta Hai Dil, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and more.

Gautami also featured in several films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Fanaa, Student of the Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and more. She was last seen in the series Gyaarah Gyaarah. The fantasy thriller series directed by Umesh Bist is an adaptation of the popular Korean drama Signal. The series also features Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa and is available to watch on Zee5.