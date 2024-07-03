 Ramesh Taurani reveals Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan do profit sharing, says they are ‘mindful of recoveries’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ramesh Taurani reveals Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan do profit sharing, says they are ‘mindful of recoveries’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jul 03, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Ramesh Taurani addressed the issue of rising star fees and entourage costs. He recently produced Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ramesh Taurani is known for producing and distributing many iconic Bollywood films. The Tips Industries co-owner recently spoke about the new challenges about entourage cost in Bollywood. In an interview with The Indian Express he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan do profit sharing in order to resolve the issue of rising star fees. (Also read: Anil Kapoor reacts to actors taking pay-cut over rising costs: 'I should get what I deserve')

Ramesh Taurani revealed how Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir are 'mindful of recoveries'.
Ramesh Taurani praises Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir

The Ishq Vishk Rebound producer opined, “See filmmaking is a business, ultimately. When I am mounting a film and signing a star, I have to look at his fee, his entourage cost. I proceed by factoring everything, and if I feel it is too high, I talk to them and negotiate with them. It is then upto the negotiation and if I feel the amount agreed is feasible, that the project is viable, only then will I make it otherwise I won’t. No one makes a film not thinking about this.”

He further said, “So, entourage cost is there, but a bigger problem is the star fee. It’s true that they ask for a high fee but a lot of stars today are mindful of the recoveries and the business, and they come in backend, and they agree for profit sharing. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan do that. We made Race 3 with Salman, and everything was on a partnership basis. All big stars do this today. So, if the entourage cost increases, it will also be deducted from their share. It is a better business model.”

Ramesh Taurani's production ventures

Ramesh, along with his brother Kumar S Taurani produced popular Hindi movies like Soldier (1998), Kya Kehna (2000), Raaz (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Ishq Vishk (2003), Race (2008) and Race 2 (2013). The producer duo recently backed Merry Christmas (2024) and Ishq Vishk Rebound (2024).

Ramesh Taurani will be producing Race 4 and Soldier 2 next.

Ramesh Taurani reveals Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan do profit sharing, says they are 'mindful of recoveries'
