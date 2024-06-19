Anil Kapoor reacts to actors taking pay-cut over rising costs: 'I should get what I deserve'

Anil Kapoor is all geared up as he is making his debut as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor recently gave his views on the rising costs and massive star fees in the Hindi film industry. Anil, in an interview with India Today, talked about his considerations while negotiating pay-scale for his projects. (Also read: Exclusive: Anil Kapoor picks his favourite past Bigg Boss winner, and more) Anil Kapoor reacted on the relevance of pay-cuts for actors in present times.

Anil Kapoor says actors should be realistic

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 host emphasised on the conversations around pay-scale and opined, “I think we should be realistic. It's very necessary now. I think the reason I have had such a long career is because I have always been very realistic about it.” He further said, “To be honest, most of the time, I always step into their (the producers') shoes (while quoting fees). Of course, I don't want people to also take me for granted. I should get what I deserve. But yes, I have survived so long because I understand these things, and have always been conscious about it.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil is making his debut as a reality show host on a streaming platform with Bigg Boss OTT 3. Prior to him, Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 1 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 respectively. The six likely contestants in the upcoming reality show are – Harshad Chopda, Shehzada Dhami, Cheshta Bhagat, Nikhil Mehta, Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and took home the winning cash prize of ₹25 lakh. The first episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be aired at 9 PM on JioCinema on June 21.

Anil Kapoor's acting journey

Anil made his Bollywood debut with Hamare Tumhare (1979). He later shot to fame with films like Woh Saat Din (1983), Jaanbaz (1986), Mr India (1987), Tezaab (1988) and Ram Lakhan (1989). He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter (2024), and Savi (2024).

Speculations abound that Anil could portray the new RAW chief in YRF's unnamed spy action-thriller featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.