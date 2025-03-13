Mumbai, In the aftermath of the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his residence early this year, Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday requested the media not to click photos of their daughter Raha. Ranbir, Alia request paparazzi to not click daughter Raha’s pictures

In an intimate meet-and-greet with the media days ahead of Alia's birthday on March 15, the actors said they want to ensure the safety of their two-year-old child.

“It might sound like a privilege problem, but as parents, we are trying to protect our child and we will do whatever we can.

“Today, everybody who has a phone, can post anything, and that can spread like wildfire, so that’s not in our control. You are like our family, so we can only request you, and you can help us achieve that,” Ranbir told reporters here.

When asked if the “Animal” star would take action against those who do not comply with their request, he replied in the negative.

“I was born in Mumbai, and you all are family; it’s not that we will take the legal route. Whenever we request you or we give what you guys want , we give our word to each other. It’s not like we will file the case,” the said.

“We don’t want to push for any action, but if someone is repeatedly not adhering, then there’s no option,” added Alia.

The couple officially introduced Raha to the media during the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch two years ago.

At the meet-and-greet, Ranbir also slammed the paparazzi for invading wife Alia's privacy back in 2023.

“Alia was on the balcony, and someone had clicked a photograph from someone else’s building, so that’s a wrong thing. It’s a line you can’t cross; you can’t shoot us in our house.

“I understand we are actors and there’s some kind of curiosity about an actor’s life, but there’s a line that you cannot cross. Beyond that, you all are respectful, and we both have known you for so many years,” he said.

At the event, Alia also cut a birthday cake in the presence of the media.

The privacy of celebrity children has been a topic of discussion in the era of social media.

According to reports, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan who is Ranbir's cousin also asked the paparazzi to not click photos of her sons Taimur and Jeh after her husband Saif was injured multiple times in a knife attack by an intruder in January.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.