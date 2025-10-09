Ranbir Kapoor admits he is a ‘product of nepotism’ but had to work hard too: ‘There are a lot of failures in my family’

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most well-known faces in Bollywood, having established himself as a leading star in the industry over a career spanning nearly two decades. On Thursday, the actor was speaking at a session titled Tribute to Legendary Filmmakers Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt at the Celebrate Cinema 2025 festival at filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s film institute, Whistling Woods. He admitted that he is a product of nepotism and shared how he had to work hard to be a successful actor. Ranbir Kapoor during an event in tribute to late filmmakers Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt as part the Celebrate Cinema 2025 being held at Whistling Woods. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_09_2025_000260A)(PTI)

‘I got it very easy in my life’

During the speech, Ranbir said, “I'm a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life but I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don't have an individualistic approach and if I don't make a name for myself, I'll not succeed in the film industry. You guys celebrate a lot of the successes of my family, but there are a lot of failures also, and as much as you learn from the successes, you also learn from the failures.”

He went on to add, “What do I feel about being born in this family, for me it was like any other normal family, I didn’t know any better. There used to be a lot of arguments, but not of the domestic kind. They would debate over a scene or the correct lyrics of a song.” Ranbir is the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He is the grandson of the late Raj Kapoor.

Upcoming films

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also star in Nitesh Tiwari's epic adaptation of the Ramayana, where he will play Lord Ram.