Ranbir Kapoor moves away from Alia Bhatt as paparazzi ask her to pose solo, she turns down request. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with daughter Raha Kapoor at the Mumbai airport Thursday morning. They left for Dubai. While the baby was kept away from the photographers, Alia and Ranbir posed happily for them. Alia was in a black top and pyjamas, while Ranbir wore a white shirt and off-white pants. Alia looked excited for their journey and was smiling wide as she posed with Ranbir. Also read: Have you seen Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra? See how it has a connection with her and Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at airport on Thursday. (Viral Bhayani)

A paparazzo video of the couple showed a photographer asking Alia to pose solo after some couple pictures. Ranbir moved away from her but she walked towards him and the two went on to posing together.

A fan reacted to their video on Instagram, "They look super cute…" Another called them “favourite jodi”. One more commented, “So cute. Best couples. Very beautiful Alia dear.”

Alia's films

A day before, Alia Bhatt saw the teaser release of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is seen in chiffon sarees in the Karan Johar film, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It will release in theatres on July 28.

Alia recently returned from Sao Paulo, Brazil where she joined the cast of Heart of Stone for the film's trailer launch at Netflix Tudum event. The film's lead actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan were present alongwith Alia at the event. Alia plays the antagonist in the film which was received well by the audience. She was seen in multiple stylish looks during her time in Brazil. Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11.

Ranbir's films

Ranbir recently wrapped up the shoot of his next, Animal. He sported a heavy beard throughout the film shoot. He stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the film which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. He was seen in a clean shaven look at the airport.

Alia and Ranbir's new film together

Ranbir and Alia recently also made headlines for being confirmed for Nitesh Tiwari's film on Ramayana. While Ranbir will be playing Ram, Alia will be playing Sita. Many on social media showed their disappointment over the casting. This will be their second film together after Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

