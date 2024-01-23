Ranbir Kapoor on bringing daughter Raha to Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ‘Wish she could experience this'

Ranbir Kapoor, at the Ram Mandir event, opened up about his experience and briefly mentioned how he would have preferred bringing his daughter Raha to Ayodhya for Monday's grand event. Actor-wife Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were the only ones from the family to attend Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony. Raha is only one and considering her age, it seems the parents decided not to bring her. Also read: Alia Bhatt wears stunning Ramayan-inspired saree to Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Ram Mandir Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya, (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Ranbir Kapoor on bringing Raha to Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, talking to Times Now, Ranbir said, "It's a big pride. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be here. I just wish I could have brought my daughter Raha (Kapoor) here to experience this historic moment. It just feels great. Jai Shri Ram."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir turned heads with their traditional outfits at the event. While Ranbir wore an off-white dhoti-kurta and a shawl keeping the ceremony in mind, Alia opted for a teal-coloured saree.

Her special saree had a Ramayan-inspired border, which had embroidered images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and the Ram Setu. She also carried a matching shawl and carried a purse made from the same material as the saree. She had her hair neatly braided into a hair bun. The couple were joined by other celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, at the event.

Celebs in Ayodhya

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 VIP guests. This included others such as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff among others for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Monday.

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave it a miss for reasons unknown. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri too wasn't seen at the event in Ayodhya as he was out of India. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who were, too, invited, couldn't mark their presence due to their overseas schedule for the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, they celebrated the occasion on the sets.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir were snapped returning to Mumbai in the late hours on Monday. In December, the couple finally revealed the face of their daughter after hiding her from public for over a year.

