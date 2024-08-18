Ranbir Kapoor brings adorable daughter Raha to their new house in Mumbai. Watch

Ranbir and Raha step visit under-construction home

Ranbir was seen walking towards the entrance of the property with Raha. The father and daughter were seen interacting with each other for a few seconds. Ranbir even picked up Raha in his arms and then showed her the place. Then, the actor was seen returning to his car after inspecting the under-construction house as the paparazzi stationed outside the premises spotted him.

He was wearing a white shirt with printed shorts. Raha was only seen for a few seconds, when both father and daughter were spotted exiting the place in his car.

Ranbir makes sure to pay a visit to the under-construction home almost once a month. Last month also he was seen with Raha in his arms, taking a look at the place. In July, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted, as they arrived to inspect their under-construction house.

More details

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022 after they tied the knot in April 2022. According to reports Ranbir and Alia have registered Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is a ₹250 crore property, in Raha’s name.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which released on December 1. A sequel to the film is already in the works. He will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. Meanwhile, he will reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.