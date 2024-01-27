Ranbir Kapoor calls over a security guard to pose with him, wins fans' hearts. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor made sure an airport security official had a lovely day at work on Saturday. The actor was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai by the paparazzi when he decided to include the security guard in the photo op too! Ranbir Kapoor made a security personnel's day.

Dressed in an all-white outfit, Ranbir got out of his car to pose for the paparazzi. The photographers screamed his name and a security guard looked at the actor in awe. Ranbir called him over to pose with him and he happily obliged. The guard smiled and posed for the camerapersons with Ranbir.

Ranbir was likely headed to Ahmedabad for the Filmfare awards on Sunday.

Fans of the actor loved his sweet gesture. “Hyee cutie pie,” wrote one. “All time favourite,” commented another.

Ranbir was last spotted with wife Alia Bhatt at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The couple was invited by the temple authorities as part of the Bollywood contingent. Others in the contingent included Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani and Kangana Ranaut. Ranbir wore a dhoti and kurta to the ceremony while Alia wore a blue saree that was inspired by the Ramayana.

Recently, Ranbir's Animal released on Netflix after earning more than ₹900 crore in its theatrical run. Ranbir Kapoor said he is looking forward to the digital premiere of his film on Netflix.

"We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special," the actor said in a statement.

In addition to Hindi, Animal will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada on Netflix India.

As per a few reports, Ranbir will be seen next as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Ramayana epic. Sai Pallavi is said to have been finalised as Sita and Yash as Ravana.