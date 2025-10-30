'Your movie runs because of people, not actors': Sadhguru cautions Ranbir Kapoor on 'unfair expectations' for Ramayana

He has been known to transform into his characters, be it a Sanju or an Animal, but for Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a challenge of meeting the expectations of not just fans but devotees too. The Nitesh Tiwari film sees Ranbir in the role of Lord Rama, a revered deity for Hindus. And while the film is almost a year away from release, the expectations – and criticism – is already high. Sadhguru has some advice for Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in Ramayana.

Sadhguru talks Ramayana with Namit Malhotra

Recently, while speaking with the film’s producer, Namit Malhotra, spiritual leader Sadhguru addressed the ‘unrealistic’ expectations the actor faces in trying to portray Lord Rama and gave him some blunt advice too.

Namit Malhotra, who is producing the two-part Ramayana epic under the banner of Prime Focus Studios, recently visited the Isha Foundation and had a chat with Sadhguru over Ramayana and more. The interaction was shared on the film's official YouTube channel.

As Namit broached the subject of actors who will portray Lord Rama, Hanuman, and Sita in the film, he said they face expectations of actually becoming those figures. Sadhguru responded, “If they have sense, they should become. It’s an opportunity that you get to play the role of Rama, so you'd better transform yourself. When will you do it in your life? At the same time, there will be a certain unrealistic expectation.”

Sadhguru on Ranbir Kapoor battling expectations

Giving an example of how Telugu cine icon NT Rama Rao handled playing religious icons throughout his career, he added, “There was NT Rama Rao in Telugu films, who people worshipped as Krishna because he played him in some 15-16 movies. They put huge cutouts of him playing the flute, and he won the election outright. At one time, it was absolutely so. To some extent, it is still there. If you act like Rama in a movie, I expect you to have some gentleness. But it’s unfair to the actor because, after all, it’s a profession. He’s just acting. Hope acting like Rama brings some elements of him into the actor, which will be wonderful for him.”

Namit Malhotra then pointed out how certain fans dismiss Ranbir’s casting based on roles he played earlier or things he said years ago, to which Sadhguru said, “It is not a fair judgment because he acted in some way (in the past). Tomorrow, in another movie, he may act as Ravana. That is a professional actor. But at the same time, your movie runs because of people, not because of actors or directors. So, their expectations cannot be completely brushed aside. It’s a very onerous expectation, but I think the actor and director making Ramayana should imbibe a bit of Ram’s quality.”

All about Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, touted to be the most expensive Indian production ever. Apart from Ranbir, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Part One will release in theatres on Diwali 2026, with part two releasing the following Diwali.