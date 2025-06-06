Ranbir Kapoor introduces clean-shaven look, leaner frame, fans say ‘Wake up Sid transformation in 40s’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is back in the spotlight, and it's not just his acting that's got people talking. After transforming his physique for his role in Animal, the actor has now debuted a different look, sporting a leaner frame and a clean-shaven face. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says he learnt to be grounded as he observed Rishi Kapoor's rude behaviour towards his fans During the outing, Ranbir greeted the paparazzi with a wave, and posed for photographs,

Ranbir debuts new look

On Thursday, Ranbir debuted a new clean-shave look. Several videos showcasing his new appearance have emerged on social media and sending the internet into a frenzy.

In the video, Ranbir is seen with a new look, featuring a clean-shaven face and stylishly slicked-back hair, and noticeably slimmer than his Animal avatar. During the outing, Ranbir was seen in a red T-shirt from his personal label, clubbed with denim and a blue cap.

Ranbir greeted the paparazzi with a wave, posed for photographs, and went the extra mile by handing his cap to one of the photographers, and getting clicked with him before getting into his car.

He also shared banter with the paparazzi as they asked him to pose while he was walking down the stairs. “Low angle kabhi nahi, udhar aa (Don’t take pictures from low angle. Come this side),” Ranbir said.

Ranbir’s new look has got a thumbs up from his fans. One person wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor New look [fire emojis]”, with another adding, “Handsome guy.” A third person added, “He's getting younger”.

“Y does he look like a boy out of college," one comment read, with another fan sharing, “Wake up sid transformation in 40s. Unbelievable”.

“The way he gives his hat to that birthday boy,” wrote one.Another shared, “Who will say he is in his 40s”.

What’s next for Ranbir?

At the moment, Ranbir is busy with Nitesh Tiwari's screen adaptation of Ramayan. Ranbir is all set to play the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be playing Sita. If the latest reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal has also joined the star-studded cast of the film. She is said to be on board for the role of Mandodari.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is set to release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027. Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War, which is currently under production.