Ranbir Kapoor says he learnt to be grounded as he observed Rishi Kapoor's rude behaviour towards his fans

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his patience and humility in public interactions. In a recent interview with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, the actor shared that he studied the failures of many Kapoor family members. He also mentioned how his late father, Rishi Kapoor's rude behavior towards fans made him strive to be more approachable to his own fans, earning him appreciation from both colleagues and fans. (Also read: Ranbir swears by Aamir Khan's advice on work-life balance: ‘He was in tears…’) Ranbir Kapoor recalled observing Rishi Kapoor's rude behaviour towards his fans.

Ranbir Kapoor on learning from Kapoor family's failures

Ranbir was born and raised in a family of actors and exceptional filmmakers. He recalled observing his relatives experience both success and failure, and opined, “I have realized this very early on because I have grown up in a film family and I have seen so many successful people. But at the same time, I have seen so many failures, too. My family has generations of successful actors and those who have failed. I know why they failed. I studied them. I was noticing it from a very young age.”

The actor mentioned how Rishi was rude towards the fans who approached him for autographs and pictures, by saying, “No, I am not interested in doing that!” The Ramayana actor recalled observing the fan's disappointment and decided he can't “say no to anybody.” Ranbir further said, “I would see the fan’s face and them looking at my father with so much of disdain and disappointment. If somebody wants a picture with me or an autograph, I’m more than happy to oblige.”

Ranbir Kapoor's acting career

Ranbir made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. He had earlier assisted Sanjay in Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji starrer Black. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Sai Pallavi. He will once again collaborate with Sanjay in Love and War, featuring his Brahmastra and Sanju co-actors - Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively. Ranbir will also be a part of Animal Park directed by Sandeep (Reddy Vanga).