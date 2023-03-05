Wo kyun mana karegi: Ranbir Kapoor on if Alia Bhatt stopped him from promoting his film with Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released on March 8. The actors have been busy promoting their film individually, and are not seen together at promotional events. At a recent media interaction, Ranbir was asked if Alia Bhatt was the reason behind him not promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with his co-star Shraddha. The actor gave a witty response and asked the reporter to not 'spread rumours' about him. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is 'terribly missing' daughter Raha Kapoor as she joins mom Alia Bhatt for her Kashmir shoot

Ranbir had earlier said the reason behind his and Shraddha Kapoor's separate appearances during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar promotions was that the makers wanted the fresh on-screen pair to be seen first by audience in the theatres. Now, during a recent event, when asked if Alia had a role to play in Ranbir and Shraddha never being seen together during the promotions, the actor clarified that Alia never said such a thing.

He was seen laughing in a video from the interaction that was shared online, when asked about Alia Bhatt's involvement in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar's promotional strategy. He said, "Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present)."

During another recent interaction, Ranbir had said that he was looking forward to reunite with wife-actor Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha, when they return from Kashmir. Alia is filming there for her upcoming drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with filmmaker Karan Johar and her co-star Ranveer Singh.

After Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released this year.

