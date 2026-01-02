Ranbir Kapoor reveals the meaning of brand name ARKS, and it’s not related to Alia Bhatt or Raha

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor launched his lifestyle brand ARKS, fans and social media users have been speculating about the inspiration behind its name, with many wondering if it was derived from his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor. However, Ranbir has now put all the murmurs to rest. Alia Bhatt dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals

A video was posted on the official Instagram handle and YouTube page of Ranbir’s brand in which he is seen taking viewers on a tour of the factory and answering questions about ARKS. During the walkthrough, he revealed that the manufacturing unit previously belonged to his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni.

In the video, Ranbir also opened up about the thought process behind naming his brand.

When asked how did the name come about, Ranbir shared, “You know, it just had different meanings to it.”

“We started with because we just wanted to come out with the sneakers so it was a Ranbir Kapoor shoe. So there were many different, meanings to it like a Ranbir Kapoor studio… Then I guess I came to a point where I said that it doesn't really need a meaning, but I think it just fit. When we heard the name ARKS, when we saw this logo, everything just came together,” added the 42-year-old.

Ranbir also spoke about the changes he has noticed in himself as he grows older. “As I grow older, my desire for material things is growing lesser. You always need a t-shirt or a denim jacket because you can wear it at any time. That’s where I come in with ARKS. But the plan is to really expand in different areas of lifestyle, which could be athleisure or underwear. I am also interested in the whole furniture market. So under the umbrella of ARKS, I think we’re really trying to sell a sensibility, an aesthetic. A lifestyle for the consumer,” he said.

What do we know about the brand

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor turned entrepreneur with his new brand Arks. Taking to Instagram, the official account of Arks shared a video featuring Ranbir.

In the clip, the actor lay on the grass at night looking at the stars. He then made a symbol in the air against the sky. The caption read, “Meet the founder. He's not on social media.” Reacting to the clip, Ranbir's wife-actor Alia Bhatt posted fire emojis. His mother-actor Neetu Kapoor said, “Good luck.” Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "To new beginnings."

For men, the collection encompasses a refined assortment of cotton jersey t-shirts, plush embossed French terry sweatshirts, knitted hoodies, double pique polo shirts, flat knit t-shirts and linen shirts.

About Ranbir's films

Meanwhile, fans will see Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, which was a hit. The action drama film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park, in the pipeline.