Ranbir Kapoor says he is first boy in Kapoor family to pass class 10th exam: ‘Had a huge party when I scored 53 percent’

Ranbir Kapoor, who belongs to a family that has been a part of Bollywood for four generations, has said that education has never been their strong suit. Ranbir also revealed that the Kapoor family even held a party, when he passed with a below-average score in his matriculation exams. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor wants his and Alia Bhatt's children to review all his movies

Ranbir, whose great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor, father Rishi Kapoor, and several other relatives were actors, revealed that he was in fact the first boy in his family to pass the 10th exams. The actor recalled that he was weak in his studies.

In a recent promotional video for Shamshera, Ranbir had a chat with Instagram influencer Dolly Singh’s character ‘Raju ki mummy,’ who asked him if he took maths or science as a subject after passing his 10th exams. As Ranbir revealed that he took accounts, Dolly asked him if he was weak in his studies, and the actor replied, “Bahot Kamjor tha (I was very weak).”

When asked how much he scored in his 10th exams, he replied 53.4 percent. He said, “When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations. I am the first boy in my family who passed his 10th exams.” As Dolly said Kapoor family’s secret is being weak in studies and spectacular in acting, Ranbir said, “I don’t know that but thank you.”

Previously in a conversation in PTI in 2017, Ranbir had called himself the most educated member of his family. He had said, “My family’s history isn’t that good. My father failed in 8th grade, my uncle in 9th, and my grandfather in the 6th grade. I am actually the most educated member of my family.” After finishing school, Ranbir took acting and filmmaking classes abroad before making his Bollywood debut in 2007.

Ranbir will be next seen in Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The period film will be released in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

