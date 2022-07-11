Ranbir Kapoor reveals he was Arjun Bijlani's classmate in school, he replies ‘gale mil yaar’. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his film Shamshera. The actor recently appeared on Star Plus' special show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar with his co-star Vaani Kapoor. During the show, Ranbir revealed that he and anchor Arjun Bijlani are school friends and that they were in the same class. Also Read: Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor at airport as she returns from Heart of Stone shoot

Ranbir praised Arjun and said, " Log jaante nahi hain yeh magar hum ek dusre ko bachpan se jaante hain (People don't know that we know each other from childhood). We were in the same school, the same class and the same house for football. It feels so great to see everything that you are doing. The fact that you are a father, and you are such a good host. It's really heartwarming to see a colleague of mine, a friend of mine do so well." Arjun replied, "Thanks yaar." Ranbir, who was seated tried to look for a way to come out and hug Arjun said, “Kahan se aaun? (From where should I come), Arjun replied, “Jahan se bhi aa bas gale mil le yaar (Come from anywhere buddy but just give me a hug).”

One fan commented, “This is so wholesome to watch.” Praising Ranbir, one said, “This is so humble of him. It’s just so overwhelming & heartwarming to see this. That red house part is just so cute." While one said, “Oh I never knew it. Well, I'm glad to see him so respectful and humble. Otherwise other people in Bollywood easily forget their roots," many others dropped heart emojis.

Ranbir and Arjun both did their schooling from Mumbai's Bombay Scottish School. Ranbir made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya and Arjun made his acting debut with Balaji Telefilms' television show Kartika in 2004.

Ranbir's upcoming film Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. After Shamshera, Ranbir will see the release of Brahmastra, in which he and his wife Alia Bhatt appear together for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON