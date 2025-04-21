Randeep Hooda and his family meet PM Modi: ‘His pat on the back is great encouragement to keep doing good work’

Actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He was accompanied by his mother, Asha Hooda, and sister, Dr Anjali Hooda. The meeting was a significant occasion, marked by a thoughtful discussion on the evolution of Indian cinema and the power of storytelling in shaping cultural and national identity. (Also Read | Randeep Hooda admits rejecting Rang De Basanti due to his ‘Jaat akad’: Won’t stand behind Aamir Khan) (L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, and Dr Anjali Hooda pose for a photo.

Randeep shared his experience on social media, expressing his gratitude for the meeting. "It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji," he wrote.

"His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation," he wrote in the caption.

"We spoke about the global rise of Indian cinema, the power of authentic storytelling, and the government's visionary new OTT platform--WAVES--set to amplify Indian voices on the world stage. It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda and sister, Dr Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness," the caption read.

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in the movie Jaat that starred him alongside Sunny Deol.