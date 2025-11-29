Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary: ‘A little wild one on the way’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, the actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, are set to embark on a beautiful new chapter in their lives. The couple delighted their fans with a heartwarming announcement today, revealing that they are expecting their first child, two years after tying the knot. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are expecting their first child.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy

On their second wedding anniversary, Randeep and Lin took to Instagram to share the joyful news. They posted a dreamy picture of themselves sitting in the woods by a bonfire, twinning in beige outfits and smiling brightly at the camera. Along with the picture, they announced Lin’s pregnancy and captioned the post, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯 ❤️ ♾️.”

Fans were quick to shower the parents-to-be with love and blessings in the comment section. One of the comments read, “This new chapter is going to be beautiful. Congratulations.” Another wrote, “Congratulations and all the good wishes.” A fan commented, “Omg! Congratulations, so happy for you guys,” while another added, “Congratulations on entering this beautiful new phase of your lives.”

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s love story

Randeep met Lin at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley, and the two instantly struck a friendship. After dating for a brief period, they tied the knot in 2023 in Imphal, Manipur. The couple got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony, where Randeep looked dashing as a Manipuri groom while Lin stunned as a traditional Manipuri bride, adorned with plenty of gold jewellery. Their wedding was a grand yet intimate affair attended only by close friends and family.

Speaking about getting married in Manipur, Randeep had said, “It feels very good. I felt it was only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition. However, I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that’s something, but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner’s culture – that’s why I am here.”

Lin has been a part of films such as Om Shanti Om (2007), Mary Kom (2014), Umrika (2015) and Rangoon (2017). Meanwhile, Randeep was last seen in the film Jaat, where he played the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol. He will next be seen in the American action-adventure comedy film Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave. The film also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira and Corey Stoll in key roles, and is scheduled for release in 2026.