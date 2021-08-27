Randhir Kapoor reveals his last conversation with Rajiv Kapoor took place at 2 am: 'I told him stop drinking'

Rajiv Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest on February 9 this year. He was 58. Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv's brother, had previously revealed that it was his nurse that informed him about Rajiv's dropping pulse before they took him to the hospital.

Now, the Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor has opened up about his last conversation with Rajiv before his death. Randhir said that they last spoke the night before his death and the actor was drinking in his room.

"I met Rajiv at 2 am that night. I’d returned home at 1.30 am. The light was on in his room. He was drinking. I told him, 'Stop drinking! Have your dinner and go to sleep.' That was my last conversation with him. My nurse woke me up the next morning to inform that Rajiv was not responding and his pulse was falling. Immediately, we took him to the hospital. Within an hour he was no more," he wrote, in a piece for Yahoo! India.

Rajiv died a few months after Rishi Kapoor's death. In the same piece, Randhir confessed that while he feared for Rishi's health, no one was prepared for Rajiv's death.

"The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America. But no one imagined that Rajiv would pass away so soon,” he said, adding, "It’s genuinely a huge loss for me."

Rajiv wasn't as successful of an actor as his brothers and his father, Raj Kapoor. He made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. He went on to star in films such as Aasman, Lover Boy and Zabardast. However, he's best known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Rajiv also turned director with Prem Granth, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, and backed Aa Ab Laut Chalen.