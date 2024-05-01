Rani Mukerji meets Aamir Khan 'after so long', clicks selfies with his daughter Ira Khan. See pics

Rani, Aamir pose for selfie with Ira, Nupur

The first photo--a selfie clicked by Nupur--featured Ira, Aamir Khan and Rani. For the meet-up, Ira wore a black and white dress while Nupur was seen in a peach shirt. Aamir chose a cream shirt and indigo trousers. Rani opted for a black outfit. All of them smiled as they sat together in a house.

Ira shares a selfie with Rani

Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, "After soooo long (red heart emojis)." She also tagged Nupur. The next photo was a collage featuring Rani and Ira. Both of them smiled and pouted as Ira clicked selfies. Ira shared it with a heart gif.

They smiled for the selfies.

Rani met Ira months after she got married to Nupur

Ira recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3. Several Bollywood celebs, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan Rekha, Saira Banu, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, marked their presence at the wedding reception.

Rani's last film

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya also played pivotal roles in the movie.

Aamir's projects

Aamir is coming up with Lahore 1947 as a producer. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it stars Sunny Deol Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. The film stars Aamir Khan as the titular character alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

The film is jointly produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.