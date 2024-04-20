Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she feels 'crippled' by her fears, husband Nupur Shikhare tells her ‘I’m here na'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has often spoken up on mental health issues. She is also associated with several philanthropic initiatives that encourage conversations and support regarding the same. Ira recently shared a long post where she bared her heart out on her fears. Her husband Nupur Shikhare, Ali Fazal and others came forward to show their support. (Also read: Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir poses with full fam. Watch) Ira Khan poured her heart out about her fears in a long post.

Ira Khan opens up on her fears

Ira took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of slides which read as, “I'm scared. I'm scared of being alone. I'm scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless. I'm scared of all the bad things in the world (violence, illness, apathy). I'm scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day. You'll see me laugh, work, live. But when I'm scared... it cripples me. Fear often feels worse than the thing itself. The tangible, we can overcome. The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations.”

She further added, “I forget that I'm loved by very capable people who will find me if I'm lost. Take care of me if I'm hurt. I forget that I'm a capable person. There's not much to do about that. Fear has that effect. What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I've forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass. Ideally, I do both.”

Ali Fazal, Nupur Shikahre show support for Ira

Ali commented on Ira's post and wrote, “You are loved! And witnessed in the electro bashings of the universe and its quantum. Let it fill you with absolute momentum. To fear, is to feel is to breathe is to life.. this too shall pass. Some others return . Some more shall pass. Whats left is a love, that none will surpass. (heart emoji)" Nupur also dropped a sweet note for his wife and captioned his comment as, “(two hearts emojis) I am here na (three kissing emojis) Muaaaaahhhhhh.”

For the unversed, Ira had opened up about her mental health issues on social media as well as several public platforms. She is also the founder of an NGO called Agatsu Foundation. It aims at encouraging and support around mental health. Ira is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. The ex-couple also has a son, Junaid.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918