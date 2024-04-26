Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are newlyweds in cute new ad: ‘Ye mera first time hai'

Fans were unsure about what to expect in the hilarious new ad featuring Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt that was released on Friday. The two star as newlyweds about to stay together for their first night as a married couple. (Also read: Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins ad by Tanmay Bhat agency: What were they thinking?) Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the new ad.

The new ad

In the new commercial, Ranveer arrives at his room to see Alia sitting on the bed in her bridal lehenga. Ranveer says, “Actually, ye mera first time he (This is my first time)!” When Alia replies likewise, he says he was nervous. To this, she tells him not to get tense and that it will be okay. Ranveer then adds that yes that is true because it is about the journey, not the destination.

The next moment, both of them take out their phones and plan their international honeymoon itinerary. She looks for Paris honeymoon plans whereas he checks the hotels. Sharing the ad in a joint post with MakeMyTrip, Ranveer wrote in the caption: “First time? Don’t be nervous!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the ad, a fan commented, “They both need to come in a movie again. Best chemistry.” Another said, “This is so cute!” A second fan also added, “Did everyone think it was a Bold care ad?” This was about the previous advertisement that featured him alongside popular adult film star Johnny Sins. Ranveer and Sins collaborated for a sexual healthcare brand. The ad shows a woman complaining to Ranveer about his brother, portrayed by Sins, who struggles with erectile dysfunction.

Ranveer and Alia have starred in two films- Gully Boy and last year's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, and actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, Alia has Vasab Bala's Jigra lined up for release later this year.

