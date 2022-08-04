Ranveer Singh can’t keep his eyes off Deepika Padukone in new video; she asks him ‘why are you looking at me?’

Actor Deepika Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes video from Manish Malhotra's Mijwan fashion show, where she and actor-husband Ranveer Singh walked the ramp together as showstoppers. The clip gave a glimpse of all the action before, during, and after Ranveer and Deepika walked the ramp. The couple was seen during a photoshoot, where Ranveer looked mesmerised with Deepika. It appeared as though Ranveer could not take his eyes off Deepika, who even commented on it in the video she shared. Read more: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they walk the ramp at Mijwan 2022

Deepika looked stunning as she walked the ramp with Ranveer at the recently-held Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. From holding hands to Ranveer giving Deepika a kiss as they posed for pictures at the star-studded fashion show, the couple’s PDA was one of the highlights of Mijwan 2022. After sharing their images from the event, Deepika Padukone has now shared a video giving more insight into how they prepared for the fashion show, their photoshoot, and much more.

In the video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Deepika is seen telling Ranveer as they posed for pictures surrounded by their teams: "Look there na (at the photographer), why are you looking at me?" Deepika is also seen getting ready and giving her makeup some final touches in the BTS video. Ranveer was dressed in a black sherwani with white embroidery and sported a ponytail. While Deepika wore a glamourous white and golden lehenga with heavy embellishments and a statement necklace.

Celebs and fans alike reacted to Deepika and Ranveer’s latest video. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped fire emojis on the post, while American model Ashley Graham wrote, “Breathtakingly gorgeous” Meanwhile, fans could not get enough of the couple’s romance. A person wrote, “Ranveer loves you!” Another one commented on Deepika’s video, “Best couple.” Earlier, Deepika had shared polaroid and other pictures from the fashion show, along with the caption, “And it went like…” In one of the photos, Deepika and Ranveer looked lost in each other’s eyes. In another one, the couple showed off their elaborate outfits.

Many celebs, including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi and Ishaan Khatter, were spotted in the audience at the fashion show organised by Shabana Azmi in association with her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. In a recent interview, the veteran actor had said the couple represents ‘glamour, power and courage’ and their Mijwan fashion show is the ‘grandest event to date’.

