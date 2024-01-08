Ranveer Singh deletes 'Indian islands' picture after Twitter points out it's from Maldives, not Lakshadweep

Ranveer Singh was one of the Bollywood celebrities to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting tourism on Indian islands. The actor, however, goofed up while doing so. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone cuts cake, feeds paparazzo outside airport as she travels with Ranveer Singh days after birthday) Ranveer Singh did a goof-up while promoting tourism in Indian islands on X

Ranveer's goof-up

On Sunday, Ranveer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and posted the picture of an exotic island and wrote, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country. Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe (Let's explore India).”

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that the picture he shared with this caption isn't from Lakshadweep or any Indian island, but from Maldives. One user wrote, “You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?”

After the users pointed out the gaffe, Ranveer promptly deleted the post and shared it again, this time sans any picture, to be on the safer side. Users didn't spare Ranveer after the correction either. One wrote, “Too late to delete , the internet always wins (laughing with tears emojis).” Another commented, “Posted a Maldives pic and deleted (looking eyes emoji).”

Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer, are well-known for their frequent visits to Maldives. In fact, Ranveer and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone were seen flying out from the Mumbai airport for a vacation on Monday. Their destination isn't known yet.

Other celebs promoting Indian islands

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, and others have joined the 'visit Lakshadweep campaign' under the hashtag ExploreIndianIslands.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, and S Shankar's next directorial.

