Deepika Padukone cuts cake, feeds paparazzo outside airport as she travels with Ranveer Singh days after birthday

Actor Deepika Padukone, who recently celebrated her 38th birthday, flew out of Mumbai on Sunday night with her husband-actor Ranveer Singh. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which Deepika cut a cake with a photographer. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone shares picture of ‘Happy Birthday Baby’ written on her cake) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport.

Deepika celebrates her belated birthday with paparazzo

In the clip, Deepika stepped out of her car along with Ranveer Singh as a paparazzo approached them with a small cake. As the person spoke to her, the actor smiled while Ranveer nodded his head. Deepika then cut the cake as Ranveer held the box. Deepika also fed a small piece of the cake to the person and shared a brief conversation.

Deepika, Ranveer walk holding hands

The actor couple then bid the person then bid the paparazzo goodbye and entered the terminal building hands. For the travel, Deepika wore a long black outfit and matching boots. She also carried a bag and dark sunglasses. Ranveer was seen in a white T-shirt and green pants under a black coat. He also wore a black cap, dark sunglasses and shoes.

Deepika's birthday post

On Sunday, Deepika shared a glimpse of a special birthday cake brought by Ranveer. Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the cake. The chocolate-flavoured cake had 'Happy Birthday Baby' written on it along with candles with Deepika's initials 'DP'. She also thanked everyone for all the love and wishes that she received on her birthday. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, "Thank you all for the birthday love!"

Deepika's films

Deepika is gearing up for the action thriller Fighter, Siddharth Anand. Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. On Deepika's birthday, team Fighter treated fans with a cute and exciting behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.

The video showcased some shots from the sets of the film's songs Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye. The video also has shots of Deepika shooting in a flying suit. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. Fighter is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.

