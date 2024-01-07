Deepika Padukone shares picture of ‘Happy Birthday Baby’ written on her cake

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday. She was seen exiting a luxury hotel in the evening with actor-husband Ranveer Singh and their friend. Now, she's shared a picture of her birthday cake and thanked fans for their wishes. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for intimate dinner to celebrate her 38th birthday) Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of her birthday cake

Deepika's birthday cake

The actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture of her birthday cake. It's a chocolate cake with the message “Happy Birthday Baby” written on it. The candles are in the shape of her initials “DP.” Deepika wrote in the caption, “Thank you all for the birthday love! (champagne clink emoji)”

A user pointed out in the comment section, “Pretty sure the 'baby' started out as 'D'eepika first (laughing with tears emojis) Happy birthday (cake and balloon emojis).” Another wrote, “I legit thought that was RIP,” referring to the candles on the cake.

Several users also flooded the comment with belated birthday wishes. These included VJ Anushka Dandekar and actor Nimrat Kaur.

Deepika's Fighter birthday

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor on Friday penned adorable birthday wishes for their Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a video on his stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore!"

Anil, on the other hand, shared a post and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day! To more and more health and success to you! @deepikapadukone."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

On Deepika's birthday, team Fighter treated fans with a return gift by sharing a cute and exciting behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. The video showcased some shots from the sets of the film's songs Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye. The video also has shots of Deepika shooting in a flying suit. This fun-filled behind-the-scenes also shows Deepika having a blast with the entire Fighter squad.

Fighter is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. Apart from this, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Singham Again in her kitty.

