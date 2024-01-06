Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for intimate dinner to celebrate her 38th birthday

Deepika Padukone stepped out for dinner with her husband Ranveer Singh on Friday to celebrate her 38th birthday. The couple was spotted getting into their car at Taj Colaba as they made an exit after the dinner outing. The couple kept a low profile and didn't greet the media on being spotted. Also read: Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 8 times she rocked the international red carpet. See pics Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday.

A paparazzo shared a video of Deepika and Ranveer on Instagram. It showed Ranveer in black shirt and matching trousers opening the car door for another person who accompanied them. He signalled on finding the paparazzi but soon got into the car. Deepika was then seen getting inside the car.

Several fans wished Deepika a very “happy birthday” in the comments section. A fan also wrote, “Bollywood ki sabse (most) happiest couple.”

Fighter BTS video was unveiled on Deepika's birthday

Deepika is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming big film, Fighter. On her birthday, the makers treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. Taking to Instagram, the film's production house, Viacom18 Studios, gave a sneak peek into the vibes of Deepika Padukone aka Minni moments.

The video showcased some shots from the sets of the film's songs, Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye. The video also has shots of Deepika shooting in a flying suit. It was shared with the caption: "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter. Happy Birthday, @deepikapadukone! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas wished Deepika on Instagram

Her Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan had also wished her on his Instagram Stories. He wrote along with it, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore!” Anil Kapoor, her other co-star in Fighter, also wished her with a sweet post.

Deepika will also be seen in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas wished her on his Instagram Stories with a message that read: "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @Deepikapadukone! May your year be as stunning as you are! #Kalki2898AD"

