Ranveer Singh responds to Javed Akhtar, Kajol's review of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘Karan Johar's legacy...'

Actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's review of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28. (Also Read | Javed Akhtar gives glowing review to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls it a ‘must watch’) Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya.

Ranveer Singh thanks Javed Akhtar

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Ranveer shared Javed's review of the film. The actor wrote, “Thank you, Javed Sahab! Means the world coming from a Giant of Indian Cinema as Your esteemed self! Was an honour watching it in your presence!”

Earlier, after watching the film, Javed Akhtar had shared on Twitter or X, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years. If you love wit, humour, and strong emotions, here is a must-watch."

Ranveer thanks Kajol

Apart from Javed, Ranveer also thanked other celebrities, who reviewed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Actor Kajol had shared a post of the film and wrote, "Must watch @karanjohar you are back!" Ranveer responded on Instagram Stories, "Thank you so much, ma'am. An honour to be a part of the Karan Johar legacy of romance!"



Ranveer thanks Raveena

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a photo with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Karan you are a genius! Rocky and Rani is a master stroke! I laughed, cried, clapped and whistled! A roller coaster ride of emotions touching on all on the world we live in! Take a bow." Responding to her, Ranveer wrote, "Just the kind of movie-going experience we hoped to deliver! So glad that you enjoyed it, ma'am! Thank you for the love!"

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's team ahead of its release held a special screening from celebrities. Ranveer Singh, Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan attended the screening. Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor were also seen.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened in theatres last week in a grand way. The film earned ₹11.1 crore on day one of its release, ₹16.05 crore on day two and ₹19 crore on day three. Its total earning so far is ₹46 crore.

