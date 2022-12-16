Ranveer Singh leaves hilarious comments on Deepika Padukone's latest live video: 'Apne naram haatho se...'

Trust Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to always come up with the funniest reactions to each others' live videos. On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram to share a live video to launch another product from her new skincare range 82E. But it was Ranveer's comments that got everyone's attention.

As Deepika explained the features of her products, Ranveer left hilarious comments on her post. “Wah Wah, humein bhi interest hai skincare mein (Even I am interested in skin care),” he wrote. “Hum bhi chehre pe moisturiser lagate hain, thoda maintain karna acchi baat hai (Even I put moisturiser on my face. It's good to take care of your skin),” he added. “I have concerns, I have oily skin,” he also wrote.

Things got a little more thirsty when Ranveer wrote, “Apne naram haathon se mere chehre pe moisturiser laga do (put moisturiser on my face with your soft hands).”

Previously on another Insta Live session, where Ranveer car jams with rapper Slow Cheetah, Deepika had asked his whereabouts in the comments sections and discussed dinner plans. That, too, left fans in splits.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most beloved couples in the Indian film industry. The two met while filming the 2013 movie Ram-Leela and instantly hit it off. Despite facing some challenges, including a six-year age gap and the fact that they come from different cultural backgrounds, they fell in love and decided to get married.

On November 14, 2018, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy, surrounded by close friends and family. Since then, Deepika and Ranveer have continued to support each other's careers and have become one of the most adored couples in the industry. They are known for their playful social media banter and sweet public displays of affection.

Deepika will soon be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The first song from the film Besharam Rang was released earlier this week and has caused quite the controversy. Taking to his Twitter account, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has made his objections to the song clear. Sharing a video of himself speaking to local media the minister tweeted saying that he is not sure if the film will be allowed to be released in Madhya Pradesh.

