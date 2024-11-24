Ranveer's new post

Ranveer captioned his post, “जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय (He who is in the care of God, can be hurt by none).” The photos show Ranveer in a white shirt, wearing a saffron headscarf with his head bowed in reverence. Golden Temple can be seen behind him. Another picture showed him and Aditya in prayer, with their backs to the camera.

Fans of the actor were happy about his new project. “This is so beautiful,” wrote a fan. “Love you sir,” wrote another.

In July, Ranveer had announced the multi-starrer project. “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal,” he wrote with black and white pictures of the all-male star cast.

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Reportedly, drawing inspiration from real-life covert operations led by India’s current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Ranveer's other projects

Apart from this, Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the coming months. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari. He was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt and in a special appearance in November 1's Singham Again.