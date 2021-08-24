Ranveer Singh puts up a special dance performance for Deepika Padukone at mom's birthday party, watch inside videos

A number of videos from Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavani's birthday bash have surfaced on the internet. The actor and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone were spotted making their way to the party on Sunday afternoon.

In the videos from inside the party, Ranveer appeared to have fun as he danced to numerous songs. A video of the actor grooving to his hit song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, from his film Befikre, for Deepika is making the rounds of social media.

In the clip, Ranveer seems to have removed his jacket as he danced in a white vest and a pair of ripped jeans. While the actor danced, Deepika sat beside their family members and watched him. A few also cheered him on.





Besides his special dance performance for his actor-wife, Ranveer also danced to Khalibali from Padmaavat and Dil Chori from Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While he danced on Khalibali with a family member, he danced to Dil Chori with his mother.





On Sunday, Ranveer, Deepika and Anju were photographed making their way to a Mumbai-based hotel for the party. Before they entered the venue, the trio posed for the paparazzi stationed outside. During their photo-op, the cameramen sang Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye for Anju and Ranveer joined them. The sight left Deepika giggling.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for six years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

Speaking to Filmfare about their relationship, Deepika had said in 2018, "When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing. But nothing happened. I couldn’t get myself to do any of that."

"At the same time, I did not emotionally invest in this relationship. But now when I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him. Of course, in a six-year long relationship, you go through your ups and downs but we never broke up. There was no major fight or saying let’s take time off and figure this out. We’ve fought; we’ve had our ups and downs. But we stuck through all of that. We got engaged four years ago," she had added.