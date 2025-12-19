Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Ranveer Singh reacts to ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas dancing to viral Dhurandhar track, singer sends love to Dua and Deepika

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 03:04 pm IST

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a short video of himself and his brothers grooving to a Dhurandhar song. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is the toast of social media, with both celebrities and fans raving about the film since its theatrical release on December 5. The film's track, Shararat, has also gone viral. Now, even the Jonas brothers have joined the bandwagon, as Nick Jonas shared a video of himself dancing to the song. Ranveer has now reacted to the same video in the comments section.

Ranveer Singh has reacted to Nick Jonas' dance video to Dhurandhar track.
Ranveer Singh reacts

Nick, who is married to actor Priyanka Chopra, took to Instagram to share a short video of himself grooving to a Hindi track from the film. In the video, he can be seen dancing to the song Shararat, with his brothers joining in the fun in the background. Nick wrote in the caption, “New pre show hype song unlocked.”

The song is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi and Shashwat Sachdev. It was picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza in the film.

Ranveer leaves a comment on Nick's post.
In a few hours, Ranveer posted a hilarious comment on the post, and said, “Hahahahahaa JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEE (laughing face and red heart emoticons).”

Nick replied to Ranveer and wrote, “Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family! Let's go!”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, it stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film also stars Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

