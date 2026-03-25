Ranveer Singh’s autodriver in Dhurandhar 2 climax scene still hasn’t seen the film: ‘Tickets are around ₹500…’
The auto driver is seen in Dhurandhar 2 with Ranveer Singh in the closing moments of the film. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.
If you’ve watched Dhurandhar 2, you probably recall the auto driver who shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in the film’s climax. But here’s a twist – the man is yet to watch the Aditya Dhar spy thriller himself. Despite being part of one of its most talked-about moments, he revealed that steep ticket prices have kept him away from theatres for now.
MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2 AHEAD!
Dhurandhar 2’s auto driver hasn’t seen the film yet
In the film’s closing moments, Ranveer’s character Jaskirat, aka Hamza, is seen walking away from the ruthless world of espionage and violence. After nearly two decades, he returns to his hometown of Pathankot. Ranveer’s Jaskirat is seen confronting the reality of his family after years of absence. He realises that his mother and younger sister have long believed him to be dead, and have made peace with that loss, building a quiet life away from violence and bloodshed. From a distance, he is seen watching them, visibly emotional, with tears in his eyes. The film closes on this open-ended note. And the auto-driver is the one bring him to his house in his hometown.
Now, in an interview with a Punjabi news channel Daily Post Punjabi, the auto driver, whose name is Harjeet, is seen talking about the film.
When asked if he had seen the film, he said in Punjabi, “I haven’t seen it yet. The tickets are around ₹500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet.”
He was then asked if his family didn’t push him to take them to the theatre to watch the film. To this, he responded, “Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total. ₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we would wait a bit and watch it later.”
About Dhurandhar 2
The sequel, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released on March 19. Apart from Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi have reprised their roles in the film. Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film opened to mixed reviews, largely leaning positive, though it has also been drawing its share of criticism overseas. In her review for Movies We Texted About, Sarah Manvel wrote, “By the end it’s downright routine for someone to be beat up, chained, stabbed, doused with gasoline, shot and then set on fire in order to be killed. The brutality and gore is so serious that the use of Rasputin by Boney M in one frankly racist sequence is not actually funny. The entire experience is sociopathic.” The film has minted ₹575.67 crore in India till now, and raked in ₹900 crore globally.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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