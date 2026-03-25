Ranveer Singh’s autodriver in Dhurandhar 2 climax scene still hasn’t seen the film: ‘Tickets are around ₹500…’

If you’ve watched Dhurandhar 2, you probably recall the auto driver who shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in the film’s climax. But here’s a twist – the man is yet to watch the Aditya Dhar spy thriller himself. Despite being part of one of its most talked-about moments, he revealed that steep ticket prices have kept him away from theatres for now. The name of the auto driver is Harjeet.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2 AHEAD!

Dhurandhar 2’s auto driver hasn’t seen the film yet In the film’s closing moments, Ranveer’s character Jaskirat, aka Hamza, is seen walking away from the ruthless world of espionage and violence. After nearly two decades, he returns to his hometown of Pathankot. Ranveer’s Jaskirat is seen confronting the reality of his family after years of absence. He realises that his mother and younger sister have long believed him to be dead, and have made peace with that loss, building a quiet life away from violence and bloodshed. From a distance, he is seen watching them, visibly emotional, with tears in his eyes. The film closes on this open-ended note. And the auto-driver is the one bring him to his house in his hometown.

Now, in an interview with a Punjabi news channel Daily Post Punjabi, the auto driver, whose name is Harjeet, is seen talking about the film.

When asked if he had seen the film, he said in Punjabi, “I haven’t seen it yet. The tickets are around ₹500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet.”

He was then asked if his family didn’t push him to take them to the theatre to watch the film. To this, he responded, “Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total. ₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we would wait a bit and watch it later.”