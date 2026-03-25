Fans dig up video of Rajinikanth talking about brother who died in India-Pakistan war after his praise for Dhurandhar 2
During the Kargil war, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth spoke about his brother, Nageshwara Rao, who was killed in the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
Tamil star Rajinikanth was recently all praise for Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which details a fictional undercover operation by India to bring down a terror outfit in Pakistan. After his post went viral, fans dug out an old video of the star talking about his brother, an army soldier who died in the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
When Rajinikanth spoke about his brother
During the 1999 Kargil War, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi supported the armed forces by mobilising the Kargil Relief Fund. Tamil Nadu had contributed ₹30 crore to the cause, and Rajinikanth was one among the many celebrities who made donations. Talking at a fundraising event, the star revealed the cause was close to his heart as his brother had died during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
He said, “Personally, I know what war is like. My elder brother, Nageshwara Rao, was an army man. He was in the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He was injured and died during his treatment. More than the soldiers, it’s the family members who suffer the most. I know that from personal experience. We can never compensate them for their services and pain.”
He added that Pakistan must stop the Kargil war before things worsen. “They have agreed to stop, but there’s no guarantee. If they wage a war again, I hope we attack them and finish them in one day. But more than that, they must fear to even attack us. India must become a superpower like Russia, Japan, or America. As Indians, we must contribute to that too,” he added.
Rajinikanth’s praise for Dhurandhar 2
Recently, Rajinikanth was all praise for Dhurandhar 2, calling it ‘box office ka baap’. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “What a film … #Dhurandhar2 !!! Aditya Dhar (salute emoji) box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial.”
Aditya responded to him, writing, “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.”
Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18. It has collected over ₹580 crore net in India so far. The spy film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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