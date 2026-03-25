Fans dig up video of Rajinikanth talking about brother who died in India-Pakistan war after his praise for Dhurandhar 2

Tamil star Rajinikanth was recently all praise for Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which details a fictional undercover operation by India to bring down a terror outfit in Pakistan. After his post went viral, fans dug out an old video of the star talking about his brother, an army soldier who died in the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Rajinikanth was one of the many who had contributed to the Kargil relief fund.

When Rajinikanth spoke about his brother During the 1999 Kargil War, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi supported the armed forces by mobilising the Kargil Relief Fund. Tamil Nadu had contributed ₹30 crore to the cause, and Rajinikanth was one among the many celebrities who made donations. Talking at a fundraising event, the star revealed the cause was close to his heart as his brother had died during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

He said, “Personally, I know what war is like. My elder brother, Nageshwara Rao, was an army man. He was in the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He was injured and died during his treatment. More than the soldiers, it’s the family members who suffer the most. I know that from personal experience. We can never compensate them for their services and pain.”

He added that Pakistan must stop the Kargil war before things worsen. “They have agreed to stop, but there’s no guarantee. If they wage a war again, I hope we attack them and finish them in one day. But more than that, they must fear to even attack us. India must become a superpower like Russia, Japan, or America. As Indians, we must contribute to that too,” he added.