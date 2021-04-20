IND USA
Ranvir Shorey regularly responds to Twitter attacks.
Ranvir Shorey reacts to Twitter user who called him 'male version of Kangana Ranaut'

  • Actor Ranvir Shorey has responded to a Twitter user who called him the 'male version of Kangana Ranaut'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 02:01 PM IST

Actor Ranvir Shorey has responded to Twitter users who called him 'spineless' and a 'male version of Kangana Ranaut'. The backlash came due a tweet he posted on Sunday, about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ranvir had written, "Kudos to RaGa for sending out the right message by cancelling all his rallies, even if it’s in a state he had no hope of winning." One person reacted, "How are u still alive?? I mean how?? Is it possible to survive without a spine??" The actor reacted with a Hindi proverb, which roughly translates to, "You can't kill a cow by targeting vultures."

Another person wrote, "You are nothing but bloody male version of Kangana Ranaut, stupid and idiot." Ranvir responded with a GIF from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, in which Akshay Kumar's characters asks, "Jali na teri (Aren't you jealous)?"

Ranvir had spoken about Kangana last year, and while he agreed that a lot of what she says is 'for effect', he questioned the impulse to silence her. Talking to Hrishikesh Kannan, he said, “Both things, like, why are people trying to shut her up? This is not something new, even though she says a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content. But my point is, it is not new. It is a thing. Actors and actresses say sensational things. Why has it become the national talking point? Why has it moved to headlines and the front page? That was one thing."

Also read: Ranvir Shorey questions attempts to silence Kangana Ranaut, says she ‘says a lot of sensational things for the effect’

Ranvir is also known to respond to social media critics. Last year, one person wrote to him, "Konkona was Right When She Left You." Replying to the person, Ranvir wrote, "No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left."

Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
Ranvir Shorey responded to a Twitter user who called his tweet 'disgraceful'.
