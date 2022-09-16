Rashmika Mandanna ‘hogs' on butter chicken, dahi kebabs and more in Delhi. See pic

Rashmika Mandanna is in New Delhi and feasting on some delicious Mughlai and Punjabi food. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with all the food she ‘hogged on’. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor feast on desi meal)

The photo showed Rashmika in white bathrobe and her hair tied in a pony. She is seen with her arms spread, trying to give a hug to the butter chicken, sekh kebab, dahi kebab, dal makhani, paneer bhurji, makai roti and more. “Okay I ordered a lot,” Rashmika wrote with her post.

Rashmika Mandanna is in Delhi.

In another post, as she sat in the makeup chair, Rashmika mentioned that it was her second time in Delhi. She is in the city to promote her upcoming movie Goodbye. ‘The Hic Song’ from the movie was released on Friday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, GoodBye also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. The story of GoodBye revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. It is a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and promises to be closer though a loved one has gone far away.

The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all.Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Rashmika, who plays Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the film, previously shared her excitement and feelings about the time he tweeted about her film. She found herself to be out of words when this happened. "One day I entered the sets and everybody was like “Did you check your Twitter?' and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had posted a picture saying Pushpa.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON