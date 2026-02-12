Ratna Pathak Shah slams young actors who ‘try to be cute entertainers’ on set, but is impressed with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ratna Pathak Shah worked with Alia Bhatt in Kapoor & Sons. Although the two did not share any scenes in the film, Ratna recalled how attentive Alia was on set and praised her for not trying to be overly cute, unlike some young actors. Ratna Pathak Shah heaps praise on Alia Bhatt.

Ratna Pathak Shah praises Alia Bhatt In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ratna heaped praise on Alia and said, “Bahot hi attentive hai wo, tab maine jo note kiya unke baare mein. (She was very attentive.) She used to be at the monitor all the time — not when she was acting, but when others were performing. She observed very carefully.”

She also criticised young actors who try to be cute on set, saying, “She didn’t talk much, which is surprising because young actresses seem to feel the need to be the cute entertainer on set all the time. They feel that being that cute person is going to help them. It just makes them bad performers in many cases. Not Alia. I was very impressed by her. She kept herself very quiet. I don’t think we exchanged more than a few words. We never had any scenes together, unfortunately. But I thought she was extremely gifted and focused. I liked her.”

About Kapoor & Sons Helmed by Shakun Batra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, the film starred Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

Set in Coonoor, the narrative centres on two estranged brothers who return home after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest, forcing them to confront old conflicts, hidden truths and long-standing familial dysfunction.

The film received positive reviews and critical acclaim for the cast’s performances. Made on a budget of ₹28 crore, it emerged as a hit, collecting ₹143 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari in leading roles. It is the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled for release this year.

Apart from this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles and is currently under production. It marks Alia’s third collaboration with Bhansali and her second with husband Ranbir and with Vicky. She previously worked with Ranbir in Brahmastra and with Vicky in Raazi. The release date of the film has not yet been announced.