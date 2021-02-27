IND USA
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.
Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt In Taekwondo, shows off her certificate

  Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Actor Raveena Tandon on Friday shared pictures with her daughter Rasha Thadani after she earned a black belt in martial art form, Taekwondo.

Raveena wrote: "Meri Beti Blackbelt! @officialrashathadani proud of you! Love the way you don’t remove your mask and are following all safety protocols! Safety first during these times of exams . Love the way you say 'kal school jaana hai' @officialrashathadani." The pictures showed Raveena standing next to her daughter, who has a black belt around her waist. Raveena also has a certificate in hand. Both mother and daughter twin in black and white.


Reacting to the pictures, actor Samir Soni said: "Fantastic!!! I think all young girls you should learn self defense. Is this for karate/judo/taekwondo ? Curious." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey also dropped few appreciative emojis.


Raveena's fans, too, lauded the effort. One said: "Wishing your daughter a bright future so that one step further." Another said: "Like mother like daughter.. Salam from indonesia.." Another fan said: "Ur daughter is sooo beautiful her face looks like u but she is better."

Also read: As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

Rasha has been training in boxing as well. Back in January 2019, Raveena had shared a video on social media, showing Rasha practising boxing with her trainer. Sharing the video, Raveena had written: "No One just No One messes with Mah Baybee. My lil #marykom."

Raveena is making a comeback to movies and will be seen in a prominent role in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Kannada film, KGF 2.

