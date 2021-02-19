Raveena Tandon shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra
Actor Raveena Tandon found a great throwback treat for her social media followers on Friday. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, clicked during a photoshoot in the 90s.
In the photo, Raveena looks stunning in her red and yellow dress and big, frizzy hair. She is striking the 'peace' sign while putting her elbows on Manish's shoulders. The fashion designer looks chubbier than his current self and is seen smiling for the camera.
Sharing the picture, Raveena wrote, "So many years of a beautiful friendship #throwback1990s @manishmalhotra05 love you just." Commenting on it, Manish wrote, "Oh my God Raveena this photo shoot and look at me." Raveena cheered him up, saying, "My panju brother ! Acha khaata peeta ghar da munda (You look like you belong from a well-to-do family)."
Raveena's fans also showered her with compliments. "Omg so cute," wrote one. "You are looking so pretty," wrote another.
Raveena will soon be seen in Telugu movie KGF 2. Speaking about how she worked on honing her language skills for the movie, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s not that I was very fluent, we had help, and it used to work out fine. Then we had to mug up scenes and practice, it was almost like giving an exam! You need to be stressed, remember lines and express at the same time. I find a couple of languages easy, like Tamil and Telugu. Kannada also I was getting the hang of it while I was there, Malayalam is close to Sanskrit, it was tough.”
Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth
KGF 2, which stars Yash in the lead, is still not her first Telugu movie. "My debut in the language was Upendra (1999), a cult film opposite Upendra. KGF 2 will be my second one. I had signed one earlier, I think opposite Ravichandran, which unfortunately didn’t take off,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan and sister seen getting into a ferry in Mumbai, watch
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai getting into a ferry with his rarely seen sister. Watch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'
- Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
- Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina
- Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka explains her 'crazy tendril' at Miss World pageant: 'I burnt myself'
- Priyanka Chopra said that she burnt her forehead with a curling iron minutes before the Miss World 2000 pageant and had to cover up her injury with a 'crazy tendril' of hair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti
- A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch
- Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake
- Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic
- Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox