IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra

Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a cute picture with her friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the photo, Manish is seen posing with Raveena for a photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Actor Raveena Tandon found a great throwback treat for her social media followers on Friday. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, clicked during a photoshoot in the 90s.

In the photo, Raveena looks stunning in her red and yellow dress and big, frizzy hair. She is striking the 'peace' sign while putting her elbows on Manish's shoulders. The fashion designer looks chubbier than his current self and is seen smiling for the camera.


Sharing the picture, Raveena wrote, "So many years of a beautiful friendship #throwback1990s @manishmalhotra05 love you just." Commenting on it, Manish wrote, "Oh my God Raveena this photo shoot and look at me." Raveena cheered him up, saying, "My panju brother ! Acha khaata peeta ghar da munda (You look like you belong from a well-to-do family)."

Raveena's fans also showered her with compliments. "Omg so cute," wrote one. "You are looking so pretty," wrote another.

Raveena will soon be seen in Telugu movie KGF 2. Speaking about how she worked on honing her language skills for the movie, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s not that I was very fluent, we had help, and it used to work out fine. Then we had to mug up scenes and practice, it was almost like giving an exam! You need to be stressed, remember lines and express at the same time. I find a couple of languages easy, like Tamil and Telugu. Kannada also I was getting the hang of it while I was there, Malayalam is close to Sanskrit, it was tough.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth

KGF 2, which stars Yash in the lead, is still not her first Telugu movie. "My debut in the language was Upendra (1999), a cult film opposite Upendra. KGF 2 will be my second one. I had signed one earlier, I think opposite Ravichandran, which unfortunately didn’t take off,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish malhotra raveena tandon

Related Stories

Actor Raveena Tandon will be seen next in KGF 2 with Yash.
Actor Raveena Tandon will be seen next in KGF 2 with Yash.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon reveals that she was also set to be seen in the first instalment of KGF, but it didn’t materialise then.
READ FULL STORY
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested paparazzi not click their baby's photos and Raveena Tandon is happy that the photographers have agreed to it.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested paparazzi not click their baby's photos and Raveena Tandon is happy that the photographers have agreed to it.
bollywood

Raveena touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka's baby, thanks them

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Raveena Tandon is happy that paparazzi in Mumbai has promised not to click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter upon the couple's request.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathan.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and sister seen getting into a ferry in Mumbai, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai getting into a ferry with his rarely seen sister. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has learnt to play a musical instrument called handpan.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has learnt to play a musical instrument called handpan.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Actor Pankaj Tripathi got around to not only learning to play a musical instrument called handpan recently, but has also hired a teacher to perfect it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi with Sobhita Dhulipala in The Body.
Emraan Hashmi with Sobhita Dhulipala in The Body.
bollywood

Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children - Misha and Zain.
bollywood

Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra have stayed friends through the years.
bollywood

Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a cute picture with her friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the photo, Manish is seen posing with Raveena for a photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao arrive as guest and talk to the contestants.
Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao arrive as guest and talk to the contestants.
bollywood

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra burnt herself with a curling iron right before the Miss World 2000 pageant.
Priyanka Chopra burnt herself with a curling iron right before the Miss World 2000 pageant.
bollywood

Priyanka explains her 'crazy tendril' at Miss World pageant: 'I burnt myself'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that she burnt her forehead with a curling iron minutes before the Miss World 2000 pageant and had to cover up her injury with a 'crazy tendril' of hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor seems touched by a message shared by an Instagram account.
Kareena Kapoor seems touched by a message shared by an Instagram account.
bollywood

Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is preparing for the birth of her second baby, has shared a post on Instagram about how it is important to 'get' people rather than knowing them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom is set to release this summer, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie directed by Luv Ranjan is slated to release in March 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn among others tweeted on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.
Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn among others tweeted on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.
bollywood

Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:16 PM IST
  • A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.
Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.
bollywood

'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is a hit.
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is a hit.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's just released memoir Unfinished got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback with Hungama 2.
Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback with Hungama 2.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur seen together in Bandra.
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur seen together in Bandra.
bollywood

Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur were spotted in Bandra on Friday. Kareena was reportedly due to deliver her second baby on February 15 but looks like the little one is taking its sweet time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP