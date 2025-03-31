Raza Murad recalls his first experience of love at 5: ‘She bit my nose in anger when I tried to…’

In a recent interview with ANI, Raza Murad, who is best known for his roles in films such as Prem Rog, Henna, and Khud-daar, got candid about his personal and professional life.

Raz Murad recalls his first experience of love

While recalling his childhood, Murad shared a funny incident when he was bitten on the nose by a girl.

"She was a child. I was also a child. I must be five years old. She used to live in the neighborhood. I used to like her a lot. I tried to get close to her...in anger, she bit my nose. My nose started bleeding. I cried a lot... then my family came. That was my first experience of love," he recalled.

Raza Murad on his marriage to Sharukh Murad

Murad also spoke about his marriage to Shahrukh Murad, revealing that he agreed to marry her without ever meeting or even seeing a picture of her, trusting his mother's choice completely.

"I got married in 1982. I wanted to get married early. I thought I would get married at the age of 25-26. So the search for a girl was going on. I couldn't find the girl I wanted. And When I saw many girls, I saw some shortcomings in some or the other. I am not saying that I am perfect or that I am very good. But when a person thinks about his life partner, he thinks that they will spend their whole life together. So the bride is the one who has a loving heart," he shared

"Anyway, my mother said, you have seen a lot of girls and rejected a lot of them. Now I am going to see a girl for you. So she went to Bhopal. And in Bhopal, she saw my future wife. She liked her. And she came back and said, 'I have seen a girl for you, you meet her' I said no, I have full faith in your choice, you cannot choose a wrong girl for me. I did not even see her photograph. I was so confident about my mother's choice that that would never go wrong," Murad shared.

Raza and his wife are doting parents to their daughter, Ayesha and son Ali. (ANI)