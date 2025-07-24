Reddit reacts as Jr NTR fans in Melbourne write War 2 on the skyline, causing citizens to panic

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Ahead of the release, the craze for the film has reached an all-time high. Quite literally. Jr NTR fans have now paid tribute to their favourite star by spelling out 'NTR' and 'War 2' using jets soaring through the skyline. This caused an unwarranted panic among citizens of Melbourne who were not aware of the promotions and thought the message hinted at something terrible. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor reacts to not being part of War 2: ‘I told them if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too’) Jr NTR fans lit up Melbourne skies with War 2 promotions ahead of the film's release.

War 2 written on Melbourne sky

A Reddit user shared the video of jet planes writing Jr NTR and War 2 on the Melbourne skyline, and captioned it,"WAR2 jet promotion by NTR fans in Melbourne goes viral. Residents panic seeing war on sky." A user even posted tweets that were doing the rounds on X after the promotional activities took place. One said, “Saw the writing in the sky today in Melbourne saying WAR and I panicked then found out they're just promoting a new Bollywood film!” A second user said, “Can you imagine, we as civilians, seeing war written on the sky on a random day?”

More reactions

Many users on Reddit reacted to the promotional craze among fans. “What were they even thinking? Do they know the implications of word war right?” A second user noted, “This is the most diabolical thing I have seen in a while.” A comment read, “Without context, this would obviously scare the living daylights out of anyone!”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji the film marks the return of Hrithik as agent Kabir with a new antagonist, agent Vikram played by Jr. NTR. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, is part of YRF's expanding spy universe.