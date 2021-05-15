Remo D'Souza reacts to viral video of man calling Remdesivir 'Remo D'Souza'

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has reacted to a viral video of a man mispronouncing the name of the Remdesivir medication as 'Remo D'Souza'. He joked that even he has a difficult time pronouncing 'Remdesivir'.

Remo recently shared the video himself. It showed a man, talking to a news reporter about the prices of medicines. "Cipla company ka injection Remo D'Souza," the man had said, with the sentence being repeated on loop for comic effect.

Reacting to the video, Remo told a leading daily, "At first, I couldn't believe what I heard. Then, I showed it to my wife Lizelle and she could not help laughing." He added, "Let me tell you that I am not good at pronunciations. The name Remdesivir has been confusing me since many days; I just was not able to pronounce it. This man has given me a new name that I can call it by. In fact, I find it easier to call the antiviral medication instead by my name."

Remo said that he also showed the video to his son, Adonis, who couldn't notice the gaffe at first. "He said 'Dad theek hi toh bola hai (it sounds correct), what's wrong?' It was only when I pointed it out to him, he understood and smiled," Remo said.

Remo, who most recently directed Street Dancer 3D, recovered from a heart attack last year. He was working out in his gym when he experienced discomfort and was taken to the hospital by his wife. The couple thanked actor Salman Khan for helping them during the difficult situation.

