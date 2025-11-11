Renuka Shahane wishes husband Ashutosh Rana on his 58th birthday with heartfelt post- See here

Veteran actress Renuka Shahane marked her husband Ashutosh Rana’s 58th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, November 10. Sharing a warm photo of the couple, she wrote, “Happy birthday Ranaji.” Renuka Shahane's post for Ashutosh Rana's birthday(Instagram/renukash710)

The picture showed the duo recreating a pose from a framed photo behind them, adding a nostalgic touch that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Several celebrities joined in the comments to wish the Dushman actor. Actress Archana Puran Singh commented, “Happy birthday Ashutosh, have a fab day and year ahead!” while Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga added, “Happy Birthday Sir.”

Ashutosh Rana, known for his powerful performances and writing, has also penned several books. He married Shahane in 2001, and the couple share two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

Their enduring bond

Both Rana and Shahane are celebrated for their range and depth as actors. In an in-house interview with Hindustan Times in July, Rana spoke warmly about his wife, saying, “I also want to work with her… she’s an actor of such high calibre. I’m her fan first and consider myself lucky to share my life with such a wonderful woman.”

Rana also added that she is writing a script for him and might even direct him, he said, “We are waiting for the right time and the right project. That a project with such potential comes our way, which taps into both of our calibre. However, more than acting with her, I want her to direct me. And that might turn into a reality very soon as she is writing a script for me.”

Also read: Renuka Shahane recalls married producer asking her to live together for a campaign: ‘Apko stipend dunga per month’Rana continues to stay active in the industry. He appeared in the hit film Chhaava, the Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, and plays Raavan in the acclaimed stage production Humare Ram.

As the actor celebrates another year, it’s clear that age has not slowed him down, and that Renuka Shahane remains his biggest supporter, both on and off screen.